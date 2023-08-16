Network & Systems Engineer at NEC XON Systems

Our company is seeking an Intermediate or Senior Network and System Engineer.

The candidate is required to meet the following criteria:

Degree in Network Engineering.

Valid driver’s licenses and personal transport are imperative.

Working experience of 3 years minimum

The candidate must have experience with the following:

Solid background in network administration, architecture, and troubleshooting Understanding and experience with communication, routing, and firewalls.

Understanding of access control and security models with LDAP Understanding of network diagnostics, monitoring, and analysis tools

Deploying and configuring network equipment (LAN, CCTV, Printers, biometrics, cabling, etc…)

Installing, configuring, monitoring, and maintaining software, servers, and workstations in both Windows and Linux Planning for and responding to service outages along with disaster recovery.

On and off-site Maintaining Anti-Virus Updates across all devices and servers.

Experience in setting up routers and firewalls.

Identify cost-saving initiatives.

Education:

– Bachelors (Required) Experience:

– Network Security: 2 years (Required)

– Active Directory: 2 years (Required)

– Network Engineering: 3 years (Required)

Desired Skills:

Netwokring

Switches

Frame Relay

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

