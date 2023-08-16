Open Banking, AI expected to drive credit scoring market

Credit scoring services will grow by 67% to $44-billion by 2028, according to a new study from fintech experts Juniper Research, which says emerging markets will experience the greatest growth.

The report says the African & Middle Eastern region will grow by 117% over the forecast period, achieving spend of $3,7-billion in 2028. Driving this growth will be the inclusion of alternative data into underwriting models. Using input from sources such as social media activity and monthly utility bills enables lenders to expand into unbanked and underbanked populations throughout emerging markets, Juniper says, opening up new customer segments and boosting financial inclusion.

Juniper’s report urges use of Open Banking within alternative credit scoring enabling credit bureaus and other providers to access bank account transaction information. This helps enrich credit data, creating a holistic view of the consumer and determining a more accurate credit score. The report also urges use of Open Banking within business credit scoring as this technology can improve critical lending and access to finance for SMEs.

“Open Banking can address numerous challenges, especially relating to cashflow and debt management,” says Cara Malone, research author. “At present, the use of Open Banking in business credit scoring is lagging. It creates greater ease and transparency of sharing financial data, elevating business credit scoring and unlocking greater access to lending.”

Alternative credit data and embedded scoring models are efficient means of boosting access to finance and, when combined with Open Banking and AI, they will grant access to new customer segments. This will enable providers to help alleviate issues with thin files where limited information is held on individuals and businesses in both developing and developed markets enabling more accurate and predictive credit scoring.