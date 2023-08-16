Oracle ERP Analyst Developer – Pretoria – R900K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The backbone of South Africa’s modern financial system based in Pretoria is currently on the search for an Oracle ERP Analyst Developer to develop, maintain and support information technology integration solutions to meet the business needs

You will be responsible for defining own work plan and deliverables with guidance from the team leader and in alignment with the departmental and functional work plans amongst other things.

They invest considerably in the development of their people so they can excel today and are ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges so if you want to work alongside inspiring leaders and passionate colleagues? SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!

To be considered for this position, you must be in possession of the following tech stack:

Oracle

XML Publisher

Oracle Business Intelligence (BI)

Workflow Builder

Approvals Management Engine (AME)

OBIEE

Apex

pll

Oracle Application Framework (OAF)

PL

SQL

RESTAPI

API

EBS

Reference Number for this position is GZ53691 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company of R900K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

