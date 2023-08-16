PayShap now available at Capitec and Discovery Bank

Building on the uptake of PayShap among consumers, which saw it reach the 1-million transaction milestone withing six months, Capitec and Discovery Bank have become the latest banks to offer the service to clients.

“The PayShap service is fast proving to be a viable, digital option for South Africans seeking a secure and convenient way to transfer funds in a matter of seconds. We are very pleased to have Capitec Bank and Discovery Bank onboard for faster payments to be made possible for more individuals and small business owners,” says Mpho Sadiki, head of Realtime Payments at BankservAfrica.

Removing the hassle of queuing to make payments or withdraw cash, sending money to loved ones in other provinces, or having to carry around cash, he says PayShap is a fast, secure and easy payment option.

“We are thrilled to be part of South Africa’s new digital payment revolution with PayShap,” says Busi Radebe, head: Card and Electronic Payments at Capitec. “At Capitec we aim to empower our clients to pay the smart way with our wide range of digital payment options. With this innovative service, we’ll help reduce reliance on cash making everyday transactions more convenient, affordable, effortless, and safer for our over 20-million clients.”

Akash Dowra, head of Client Insights at Discovery Bank, adds: “By integrating Payshap into our realtime payment systems, we automatically route payments through Payshap where appropriate offering clients a single, seamless, and more affordable way to complete payments instantly.”

With PayShap, bank account holders at these two banks can now enjoy the following benefits:

* No need to exchange banking details for payments: PayShap enables payments using an identifier other than a bank account number eg. a cellphone number (ShapID) registered with a participating bank.

* Secure payments within seconds: Send and receive money instantly with the guarantee that money will reflect immediately in the recipient’s account.

* Moving funds to/from any participating bank made easy: Send or receive money from any bank offering PayShap. This means that PayShap transactions can now take place between Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank or Standard Bank – with more banks to join soon.

* Payment for any amount up to R3 000: With PayShap, any low-value payment of up to R3 000 for any day-to-day activity is possible.