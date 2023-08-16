PHP Full Stack Developer – Fully Remote – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bedfordview

A multi-feature software solutions company that works with businesses to manage their assets and equipment effectively and accurately and in real time is on the lookout for an all-rounder Full Stack Developer to work with their current development team to drive product features forward.

They are looking for someone who is passionate about how an app feels and behaves, someone who enjoys getting to own a part of a larger platform and appreciates a startup mindset where they can make a big impact on the product and our customers.

Qualifications & Responsibilities:

You have 7 to 12 years full stack software development experience

You are experienced working within Agile teams

You will need to provide feedback for the customer facing product experience

You are aware of cross-browser compatibility issues and client-side performance considerations

You can demonstrate your design and UX sensibilities

You are flexible, adaptable, and able to autonomously handle various tasks in a dynamic, fast-paced, iterative development environment with short turn-around times

You are passionate about learning new technologies and willing to dig into problems

You can work both independently and, in a team

You hold a degree in Computer Science or Engineering

You are an excellent guide in peer review process

Tech skills needed

Client side (mobile and web) and backend work experience

Experienced in building Single Page Applications (SPA’s)

Experience with Laravel PHP Framework is essential

Redis

Firebase

PHP

Experienced with AWS (AWS S3, AWS SQS, AWS EC2, RDS), Kubernetes, Docker, Queue management

Experience working with REST APIs and interacting with server endpoints

Devops exposure including CI/CD

NodeJS

Experience with Flutter is essential

Solid footing in database design and management

Vuejs & Vue CLI experience is essential

A deep understanding of Vuex, Vue Router

Swift, Kotlin, Dart languages

