Python Data Engineer – Cape Town – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A Technology driven Cape Town based firm who has major international clientele has a need for an innovative Python Data Engineer to lead and assist the developers in building their world-class next generation of applications.

This firm has won numerous awards for the way they operate and have no plans to slow down. The ideal person they looking for is forward-thinking and dynamic in their way of working. As such, the candidate needs to be comfortable to work autonomously and translate complex business requirements into tangible deliverables, while being equally comfortable to engage with stakeholders directly. The environment is challenging, innovative and extremely corporate.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to join some of SA’s best developers and work on the most exciting projects! APPLY now…

Tech skills needed:

Python

R

Microservices

SOLID

Scrum

Kanban

DevOps

CI/CD

APIs

Reference Number for this position is GZ53120 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of between R650k and R800K negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

