Are you a skilled python developer looking for an exciting opportunity to contribute to software projects from design to implementation? Our client is seeking a Mid-Level Developer to join their team and play a pivotal role in creating, testing, and supporting software solutions that drive success in the financial industry.
Responsibilities:
- Provide periodic first-line operational support, handling queries from our internal team and esteemed partners.
- Collaborate within a team to ensure the delivery of software solutions as per our agile methodology.
- Skillfully review code from fellow developers, fostering a constructive feedback loop.
- Develop automated tests to validate the reliability of code, enhancing ongoing system stability.
- Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies through various educational resources.
- Guide and mentor less-experienced developers, assisting them in enhancing their coding skills.
- Contribute to bug resolution and technical support as required.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Required: Diploma or degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
- Required: Proficiency and experience with Python.
- Required: 3-5 years of practical software development experience.
- Advantageous: Familiarity with Amazon Web Services.
Tech Stack:
- Database: PostgreSQL
- Programming Language: Python (utilized in Flask microservices)
- Infrastructure: AWS (Lambda, CloudFront, S3, SES, SQS, RDS)
- Dev Tools: Git, Slack, VS Code, Jira, Confluence, Microsoft Office Suite
- Operating System: Ubuntu or Windows (Windows with WSL2 is preferred)
If you are an enthusiastic developer with a keen interest in contributing to impactful projects in the financial sector, we invite you to join our collaborative and forward-thinking environment. Your expertise will be valued, and your professional growth will be nurtured.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma