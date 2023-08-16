Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Aug 16, 2023

Are you a skilled python developer looking for an exciting opportunity to contribute to software projects from design to implementation? Our client is seeking a Mid-Level Developer to join their team and play a pivotal role in creating, testing, and supporting software solutions that drive success in the financial industry.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide periodic first-line operational support, handling queries from our internal team and esteemed partners.
  • Collaborate within a team to ensure the delivery of software solutions as per our agile methodology.
  • Skillfully review code from fellow developers, fostering a constructive feedback loop.
  • Develop automated tests to validate the reliability of code, enhancing ongoing system stability.
  • Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies through various educational resources.
  • Guide and mentor less-experienced developers, assisting them in enhancing their coding skills.
  • Contribute to bug resolution and technical support as required.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Required: Diploma or degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
  • Required: Proficiency and experience with Python.
  • Required: 3-5 years of practical software development experience.
  • Advantageous: Familiarity with Amazon Web Services.

Tech Stack:

  • Database: PostgreSQL
  • Programming Language: Python (utilized in Flask microservices)
  • Infrastructure: AWS (Lambda, CloudFront, S3, SES, SQS, RDS)
  • Dev Tools: Git, Slack, VS Code, Jira, Confluence, Microsoft Office Suite
  • Operating System: Ubuntu or Windows (Windows with WSL2 is preferred)

If you are an enthusiastic developer with a keen interest in contributing to impactful projects in the financial sector, we invite you to join our collaborative and forward-thinking environment. Your expertise will be valued, and your professional growth will be nurtured.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

