R+D / Technical Specialist – Meat Processing – Gauteng

A well-known supplier of spice ingredients supplying the food manufacturing and meat processing industry requires the above to handle all r + d and technical aspects as well as being able to troubleshoot on a variety of products at customer sites within the meat and related markets.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A tertiary qualification in food science / food technology or related is essential for this role.

Previous experience having worked in an R&D or technical role within the food and or meat processing or related industries is essential for the role.

Must be able to formulate and must understand meat processing and meat blocks.

Must have good English communication skills both verbal and written.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Handle all R&D and technical aspects as well as being able to troubleshoot a variety of products at customer sites within the meat and related markets.

Providing technical and sales service to customers, achieving sales volume and gpd budgets across all categories within the meat processing and related food manufacturing markets.

Formulating ideas and strategies to improve on problem areas with regard to certain spice ingredient products.

Driving new product and service opportunities out in the market alongside the sales team.

Participating in demos, promotions, and marketing events and evaluating the success thereof.

Developing new products for new markets.

Conducting on-site testing and being involved in the evaluation of products as required by customers.

Implementing quality control/assurance systems to increase production output and shelf life of products.

Handling new product development and troubleshooting with key customers in order to get new innovative product lines, to improve current lines or to assist where there may be issues within their product ranges.

Working on customized lines with multiple departments to obtain new products best-suited customer use and requirements.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

