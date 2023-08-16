Scala Spark Big Data Developer – Bryanston / Fully Remote – R1000k Per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This role comes with an incredible team & nurturing environment who really look after their employees and promise a high learning, technically strong culture. They are a global Fintech passionate about using technology to solve complex problems in a simple way.
I am looking for a bright, highly clued-up Big Data Developer to join a smart but laid-back team. You will be involved building and operating a content management platform for a high-profile big data project that promises to revolutionise an area of finance by providing unprecedented market insight in a timely manner. You’ll be working closely within a team of developers distributed in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and New Zealand.!
This is mission critical software + data solutions for major financial institutions, giving you the autonomy to pull rank + do things better! APPLY TODAY!!
This is what you need to land the job:
- To be the type of developer that can pick up a new technology quickly and deliver features in a highly agile manner.
- Experience writing testable functional Scala in a production grade system.
- To have used Apache Spark in a production system using Scala with YARN as the resource manager.
- Experience of using a cloud platform to architect and build data pipelines.
- To easily navigate the administration of a Hadoop cluster on a cloud platform.
- To have used Docker containers to deploy your systems
What you will learn from the role:
- We try and automate as much as possible to streamline our processes. This includes continuous integration and deployment.
- Quality is very important to us, and through automated testing we strive to keep the quality of our systems as high as possible.
- Working with large sets of data and using distributed databases.
- Lean project management.
- The potential for learning and working in another language like Java, Python or .Net Core.
- To understand basic concepts about mortgage-backed securities.
- End to end exposure to a cloud platform.
Reference Number for this position is GZ53910 which is a Permanent, Fully Remote position offering a cost to company rate of R1000k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Apache
- cloud
- Hadoop
- Big Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree