Scala Spark Big Data Developer – Bryanston / Fully Remote – R1000k Per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This role comes with an incredible team & nurturing environment who really look after their employees and promise a high learning, technically strong culture. They are a global Fintech passionate about using technology to solve complex problems in a simple way.

I am looking for a bright, highly clued-up Big Data Developer to join a smart but laid-back team. You will be involved building and operating a content management platform for a high-profile big data project that promises to revolutionise an area of finance by providing unprecedented market insight in a timely manner. You’ll be working closely within a team of developers distributed in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and New Zealand.!

This is mission critical software + data solutions for major financial institutions, giving you the autonomy to pull rank + do things better! APPLY TODAY!!

This is what you need to land the job:

To be the type of developer that can pick up a new technology quickly and deliver features in a highly agile manner.

Experience writing testable functional Scala in a production grade system.

To have used Apache Spark in a production system using Scala with YARN as the resource manager.

Experience of using a cloud platform to architect and build data pipelines.

To easily navigate the administration of a Hadoop cluster on a cloud platform.

To have used Docker containers to deploy your systems

What you will learn from the role:

We try and automate as much as possible to streamline our processes. This includes continuous integration and deployment.

Quality is very important to us, and through automated testing we strive to keep the quality of our systems as high as possible.

Working with large sets of data and using distributed databases.

Lean project management.

The potential for learning and working in another language like Java, Python or .Net Core.

To understand basic concepts about mortgage-backed securities.

End to end exposure to a cloud platform.

