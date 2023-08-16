Senior AEM (Adobe) Developer – Semi Remote – R750 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A fantastic opportunity for a Senior AEM Developer to join a team of specialists developing the next generation of software systems for the business’s Group’s future driving machines.

You will be part of the DevOps team or Analytics Feature team and responsible for AEM development and integrating Adobe Analytics with AEM sites

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Adobe Experience Manager Development (experience should include being a member of a project team tasked with implementing and delivering AEM project(s))

Adobe Analytics

Adobe Launch

Adobe DTM

Java Servlet

OSGI

Apache Sling

Java Content Repository

HTL/Sightly

AEM Dispatcher

Apache Maven

Git, Bitbucket

JavaScript

CSS

Agile development methodology

Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence

Jenkins

Beneficial skills in addition to the above:

Adobe Target

Angular or ReactJS or Handlebars (any front-end templating framework or library)

SASS

SCSS

Linux (CentOS or Ubuntu server)

Adobe Mobile SDK’s

Adobe Audience Manager

Adobe Campaign

Java 8+

JEE 7

AWS and / or other cloud technologies

Code quality with Sonar

Nexus

Reference Number for this position is GZ53498 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R600 and R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

