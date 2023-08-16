Senior AEM (Adobe) Developer – Semi Remote – R750 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A fantastic opportunity for a Senior AEM Developer to join a team of specialists developing the next generation of software systems for the business’s Group’s future driving machines.
You will be part of the DevOps team or Analytics Feature team and responsible for AEM development and integrating Adobe Analytics with AEM sites
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Adobe Experience Manager Development (experience should include being a member of a project team tasked with implementing and delivering AEM project(s))
- Adobe Analytics
- Adobe Launch
- Adobe DTM
- Java Servlet
- OSGI
- Apache Sling
- Java Content Repository
- HTL/Sightly
- AEM Dispatcher
- Apache Maven
- Git, Bitbucket
- JavaScript
- CSS
- Agile development methodology
- Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
- Jenkins
Beneficial skills in addition to the above:
- Adobe Target
- Angular or ReactJS or Handlebars (any front-end templating framework or library)
- SASS
- SCSS
- Linux (CentOS or Ubuntu server)
- Adobe Mobile SDK’s
- Adobe Audience Manager
- Adobe Campaign
- Java 8+
- JEE 7
- AWS and / or other cloud technologies
- Code quality with Sonar
- Nexus
Reference Number for this position is GZ53498 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R600 and R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
