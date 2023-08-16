Senior AEM Developer (Adobe Experience Manager) – Midrand/Pretoria – up to R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 16, 2023

Awesome prospect is available for a Senior AEM Developer (Adobe Experience Manager) whizz!!

The international team offers opportunities to travel to Germany as well as world leading premium cutting-edge technologies while working alongside like-minded expert engineers and developers. Their next-generation driven thinking strives to push innovative boundaries in the manufacturing industry every day.

They need seniors with at least 8+ Years exposure to and experience with Adobe Experience Manager Development as well as:

  • Adobe Analytics
  • Adobe Launch
  • Adobe DTM
  • Java Servlet
  • OSGI
  • Apache Sling
  • Java Content Repository
  • HTL
  • Sightly
  • AEM Dispatcher
  • Apache Maven
  • Git
  • Bitbucket
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • Atlassian
  • Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is GZ53498 which is a long-term contract position which will rotate between Midrand/Rosslyn and working from home, offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

