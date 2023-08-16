Senior AEM Developer – SEMI remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Awesome prospect is available for a Senior AEM Developer (Adobe Experience Manager) whizz!! The international team offers opportunities to travel to Germany as well as world leading premium cutting-edge technologies while working alongside like-minded expert engineers and developers. Their next-generation driven thinking strives to push innovative boundaries in the manufacturing industry every day.
They need seniors with at least 8+ commercial experience with some exposure to and experience with Adobe Experience Manager Development:
- Adobe Analytics
- Adobe Launch
- Adobe DTM
- Java Servlet
- OSGI
- Apache Sling
- Java Content Repository
- HTML
- Sightly
- AEM Dispatcher
- Apache Maven
- Git
- Bitbucket
- JavaScript
- CSS
- Atlassian
- Jenkins
Desired Skills:
- Java
- CSS
- GIt
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma