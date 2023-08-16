Senior AEM Developer – SEMI remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Awesome prospect is available for a Senior AEM Developer (Adobe Experience Manager) whizz!! The international team offers opportunities to travel to Germany as well as world leading premium cutting-edge technologies while working alongside like-minded expert engineers and developers. Their next-generation driven thinking strives to push innovative boundaries in the manufacturing industry every day.

They need seniors with at least 8+ commercial experience with some exposure to and experience with Adobe Experience Manager Development:

Adobe Analytics

Adobe Launch

Adobe DTM

Java Servlet

OSGI

Apache Sling

Java Content Repository

HTML

Sightly

AEM Dispatcher

Apache Maven

Git

Bitbucket

JavaScript

CSS

Atlassian

Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is GZ53498 which is a long-term contract position which will rotate between Midrand/Rosslyn and working from home, offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

CSS

GIt

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

