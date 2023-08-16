Senior AWS Cloud Specialist/ Senior Java Developer – one in 5 Days at the Midrand office – R820 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Menlyn

A German industrial giant is looking for an extremely talented and passionate Senior AWS Cloud Specialist/Senior Java Developer with expertise in cloud and extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions to join their existing team of rock-solid cloud engineers developing new Energy Services for their future electric driving machines.
International travel is a requirement for the role with developers constantly collaborating with their European partners for about two weeks at a time
Requirements:
- 8 to 10 years commercial Java experience
- API-Management
- Microservices Architecture
- Cloud Architecture
- Cloud Native
- Container Architecture
- Amazon AWS
- Linux VMs
- Ansible
- Web Services Design
- Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- AWS Lambda
- Cloudwatch
- AWS DBs
- AWS Integration
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- SQL and NoSQL
Reference Number for this position is GZ53086 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and Remote offering a contract rate of between R700 to R820 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- GIT
- SQL
- NoSQL
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma