Senior AWS Cloud Specialist/ Senior Java Developer – one in 5 Days at the Midrand office – R820 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Menlyn

Aug 16, 2023

A German industrial giant is looking for an extremely talented and passionate Senior AWS Cloud Specialist/Senior Java Developer with expertise in cloud and extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions to join their existing team of rock-solid cloud engineers developing new Energy Services for their future electric driving machines.
International travel is a requirement for the role with developers constantly collaborating with their European partners for about two weeks at a time
Requirements:

  • 8 to 10 years commercial Java experience
  • API-Management
  • Microservices Architecture
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Cloud Native
  • Container Architecture
  • Amazon AWS
  • Linux VMs
  • Ansible
  • Web Services Design
  • Deployment
  • REST
  • GIT
  • AWS Lambda
  • Cloudwatch
  • AWS DBs
  • AWS Integration
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • SQL and NoSQL

Reference Number for this position is GZ53086 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and Remote offering a contract rate of between R700 to R820 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

