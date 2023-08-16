Senior AWS Cloud Specialist/ Senior Java Developer – one in 5 Days at the Midrand office – R820 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Menlyn

A German industrial giant is looking for an extremely talented and passionate Senior AWS Cloud Specialist/Senior Java Developer with expertise in cloud and extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions to join their existing team of rock-solid cloud engineers developing new Energy Services for their future electric driving machines.

International travel is a requirement for the role with developers constantly collaborating with their European partners for about two weeks at a time

Requirements:

8 to 10 years commercial Java experience

API-Management

Microservices Architecture

Cloud Architecture

Cloud Native

Container Architecture

Amazon AWS

Linux VMs

Ansible

Web Services Design

Deployment

REST

GIT

AWS Lambda

Cloudwatch

AWS DBs

AWS Integration

Docker

Kubernetes

SQL and NoSQL

Reference Number for this position is GZ53086 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn and Remote offering a contract rate of between R700 to R820 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

