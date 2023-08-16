Senior AWS Developer – Brackenfell Cape Town – R950K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A Senior AWS Developers expertise is needed to join a FMCG GIANT looking to strategically advise and shape requirements for non-supermarket solutions and create high quality data. You will assist the Team Lead in the IT System DevOPS Team with the support and design of new systems, integration requirements, and maintenance of existing systems.

You will join the largest private sector employer in South Africa and a leading employer in Africa. You will work on incredible projects, with a team of dynamic, like minded individuals.

Tech skills needed to land an interview:

AWS

Azure Cloud

API

Perl

Python

PHP

NodeJS

Java

Linux

Docker

SQL

PaaS

Microservices

