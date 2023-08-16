Senior AWS DevOps Engineer with Java – Semi Remote – up to R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Menlyn

Great opportunity has come up for a Senior AWS DevOps Engineer with Java Development experience to join an environment that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration!!
The team is looking for a flexible Senior Engineer to work with the development team to live and shape the DevOps process and Agile tasks.
The opportunity requires a background in Cloud technology (AWS) and Java
APPLY TODAY!!
Technology landscape required:
- 10-12 years
- AWS
- VPC
- IAM
- JAVA EE
- JAVA 10
- Python
- Pyspark
- RESTful services
- Jenkins
- Continuous Integration
- DevOps
- JavaScript
- GlassFish
- ExtJS
- Git
- SQL
- Oracle
- Flyway
- IntelliJ
- WebStorm
- Sencha
- Secrets Manager
- Bitbucket
- Nexus
Reference Number for this position is GZ53330 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and working remotely offering a contract rate of between R750 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- VPC
- Python
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree