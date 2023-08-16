Senior AWS DevOps Engineer with Java – Semi Remote – up to R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Great opportunity has come up for a Senior AWS DevOps Engineer with Java Development experience to join an environment that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration!!

The team is looking for a flexible Senior Engineer to work with the development team to live and shape the DevOps process and Agile tasks.

The opportunity requires a background in Cloud technology (AWS) and Java

Technology landscape required:

10-12 years

AWS

VPC

IAM

JAVA EE

JAVA 10

Python

Pyspark

RESTful services

Jenkins

Continuous Integration

DevOps

JavaScript

GlassFish

ExtJS

Git

SQL

Oracle

Flyway

IntelliJ

WebStorm

Sencha

Secrets Manager

Bitbucket

Nexus

Reference Number for this position is GZ53330 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and working remotely offering a contract rate of between R750 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

