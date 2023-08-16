Senior Backend Developer – Semi-Remote – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Be part of a company that is a leader in the bespoke development solutions.

This role requires an individual that is looking to be part of a dynamic fun team that is currently working with the latest tech stack.

You will be exposed to leading technologies, and you will be part of the end-to-end analytics development so you would ideally be someone who can grasp complex problems easily. Ideally you would be someone with extensive angular experience and full stack.

If this, is you, waste no time and apply now!

Requirements:

BSc degree in IT

6+ years’ experience in software development

C#

Angular

Blazor

SQL Server

Azure

Mango DB

Postgres

Reference Number for this position is FM53521 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

