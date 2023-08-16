Senior BI Consultant at Letsema Consulting – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for a Business Intelligence (BI) Consultant to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge.

In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator.

Responsibilities:

The Business Intelligence functionwill be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing enterprise-level solutions for very large multidimensional databases.

Design & management of reports and data for the sales division.

In-depth analysis of various data types to identify trends, opportunities, and threats in all areas of sales & gross margin.

Build tools to help identify trends on a daily, weekly monthly and annual basis.

Development and maintenance on daily and monthly management tools that cover every aspect of the business and allows for timeous, consistent, and appropriate intervention.

Train employees to use tools developed for the efficiency drive.

Innovate and design processes and tools to add value in the form of data/reporting or tools to simplify processes.

Assist sales force with data queries and assist in building presentations for the Sales Director.

Attending all meetings relevant to Business

Qualification, Experience and Skills:

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field preferred

Minimum of +10 years’ experience

Hands-on experience with the following:

Microsoft Stack, including SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI.

Building and developing reports, and visualization.

Creating and maintaining Datamarts/ Data warehouses/ Reports/Dashboards.

Conceptual, Logical, and Physical data warehouse design.

Ingestion of data from various multiples data sources, by designing, developing, and implementing ETL processes to extract, transform, and load.

Desired Skills:

BA

Data Migration

power BI

Analyst

Reporting

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

