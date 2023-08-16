Senior BI Consultant at Letsema Consulting

We are looking for a Business Intelligence (BI) Consultant to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge.
In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator.
Responsibilities:
- The Business Intelligence functionwill be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing enterprise-level solutions for very large multidimensional databases.
- Design & management of reports and data for the sales division.
- In-depth analysis of various data types to identify trends, opportunities, and threats in all areas of sales & gross margin.
- Build tools to help identify trends on a daily, weekly monthly and annual basis.
- Development and maintenance on daily and monthly management tools that cover every aspect of the business and allows for timeous, consistent, and appropriate intervention.
- Train employees to use tools developed for the efficiency drive.
- Innovate and design processes and tools to add value in the form of data/reporting or tools to simplify processes.
- Assist sales force with data queries and assist in building presentations for the Sales Director.
- Attending all meetings relevant to Business
Qualification, Experience and Skills:
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field preferred
- Minimum of +10 years’ experience
Hands-on experience with the following:
- Microsoft Stack, including SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI.
- Building and developing reports, and visualization.
- Creating and maintaining Datamarts/ Data warehouses/ Reports/Dashboards.
- Conceptual, Logical, and Physical data warehouse design.
- Ingestion of data from various multiples data sources, by designing, developing, and implementing ETL processes to extract, transform, and load.
Desired Skills:
- BA
- Data Migration
- power BI
- Analyst
- Reporting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours