Senior BI Consultant at Letsema Consulting

Aug 16, 2023

We are looking for a Business Intelligence (BI) Consultant to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge.
In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator.
Responsibilities:

  • The Business Intelligence functionwill be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing enterprise-level solutions for very large multidimensional databases.
  • Design & management of reports and data for the sales division.
  • In-depth analysis of various data types to identify trends, opportunities, and threats in all areas of sales & gross margin.
  • Build tools to help identify trends on a daily, weekly monthly and annual basis.
  • Development and maintenance on daily and monthly management tools that cover every aspect of the business and allows for timeous, consistent, and appropriate intervention.
  • Train employees to use tools developed for the efficiency drive.
  • Innovate and design processes and tools to add value in the form of data/reporting or tools to simplify processes.
  • Assist sales force with data queries and assist in building presentations for the Sales Director.
  • Attending all meetings relevant to Business

Qualification, Experience and Skills:

  • BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field preferred
  • Minimum of +10 years’ experience

Hands-on experience with the following:

  • Microsoft Stack, including SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI.
  • Building and developing reports, and visualization.
  • Creating and maintaining Datamarts/ Data warehouses/ Reports/Dashboards.
  • Conceptual, Logical, and Physical data warehouse design.
  • Ingestion of data from various multiples data sources, by designing, developing, and implementing ETL processes to extract, transform, and load.

Desired Skills:

  • BA
  • Data Migration
  • power BI
  • Analyst
  • Reporting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position