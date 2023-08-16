Senior Business Analyst FTC – 12 months (Kwazulu Natal – Pietermaritzburg) – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Business Analyst FTC – 12 months.
To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Relevant three year qualification;
- BTech in Credit or Risk Management,
- Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management
- 3-5 years Post qualification experience which will typically include the following
- Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
- Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment
- Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment an advantage
Critical Competencies:
- Microsoft Office
- Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including the application of analysis tools and systems
- Lending / Credit Assessment Principles
- Financial and Business Acumen
- Customer Service Principles
- Accounting Principles
- Written and Verbal Communication Skills
Desired Skills:
- commercial or corporate banking
- Financial Services Lending
- Relationship management