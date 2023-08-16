SENIOR C# BACK END DEVELOPER FOR GLOBAL WEALTH FINTECH – Remote Remote

NEW JOB IN >> A top Wealth Management hub in the UK has joined forces with an SA owned Fintech, managing assets across major banks, insurers, and asset managers spanning the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, Africa and South-East Asia.

The role calls for Senior Back End C# Developer’s with key integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka). You will be supporting an investment platform while collaborating with an intelligent, highly productive team!

You will also be creating new Software; while having the freedom and autonomy to work anywhere you choose. This is 100% remote work on a UK Time zone, so you also need the drive and accountability to work at a decent pace!

Key experience includes:

8+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack – C#, .NET Core, ASP.Net

You have key experience developing RESTful API’s

Rational Databases: MongoDB, MS SQL, RabbitMQ or Kafka

Test-driven development (TDD)

Azure cloud is a plus!

By nature you are a good guy/gal who can collaborate and knowledge share; you have a good eye for the details and enjoy writing quality robust code

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking.

