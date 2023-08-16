Senior C# Back End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

NEW WORK: I love this team, they are a Wealth Management giant – spanning banks, insurers & asset managers in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, South-East Asia and South Africa.

The role calls for Mid to Senior Back End Developer’s with expert integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka). You will be supporting an investment platform where you will get involved in the implementation of a mathematical design.

You will get involved in enterprise Software Projects, pushing into the cloud, while engaging with an intelligent, highly productive team. This is a Human centric environment with a deep learning tech culture, working mostly from home.

Key experience includes:

8+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack – C#, .NET Core or ASP.Net

You have some decent exp developing RESTful API’s

Rational Databases: MongoDB, MS SQL, RabbitMQ or Kafka

Extensive OOP analysis and design skills

Experience with SOA environments

Experience with Cloud environments (advantageous)

Redis; T-SQL (Transact-SQL), SQL; Message Queuing Technologies

Azure or AWS proficiency for the win

By nature you are methodical, have good attention to detail, with a strong work ethic and key focus on quality

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking

Reference Number for this position is ND53390 which is a semi-remote JHB based work, offering a salary of R900k CTC per annum cost to company, salary negotiable on experience. Contact Nicole on [Email Address Removed] at [URL Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

