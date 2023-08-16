Senior C# Backend Developer – Remote – up to R1 1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

The business is a heavy weight customer centric wealth & fintech solutions hub based in the sovereign state of UK and responsible for £400 Billion in Assets throughout the world.

They currently have a phenomenal opportunity for hyper skilled Senior C# Backend Developers. In this permanent and full remote role, you will be exposed to greenfield work, developing C# backend services, which provide RESTful APIs and integrate other services and databases. If you’re a highly driven dev, you can expect some awesome incentives and bonuses too.

Requirements:

C# .NET programming experience with sound architectural patterns.

Practical exposure with building RESTful API services.

Practical exposure with relational databases (SQL Server, in particular) and/or document databases (MongoDB).

Responsibilities:

Developing C# backend services, that offer RESTful APIs and combine other services and databases.

The company’s backend applications offer RESTful APIs, but at times are combined with other applications via RabbitMQ or Kafka.

Certain other applications use a SQL Server database, or MongoDB. We use Redis for caching.

You may be required to use .NET Core, subject to the application.

Qualifications

University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.

Reference Number for this position is DB53319 which is a full remote permanent position offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

