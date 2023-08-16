Senior C# Backend Developer – Remote – up to R1 1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Aug 16, 2023

NEW WORK: As a society we often use technology to push the boundaries of human potential, the key behind it all is straightforward, simplicity is power!

A great introduction to some fantastic new work, no?

The business is a heavy weight customer centric wealth & fintech solutions hub based in the sovereign state of UK and responsible for £400 Billion in Assets throughout the world.

They currently have a phenomenal opportunity for hyper skilled Senior C# Backend Developers. In this permanent and full remote role, you will be exposed to greenfield work, developing C# backend services, which provide RESTful APIs and integrate other services and databases. If you’re a highly driven dev, you can expect some awesome incentives and bonuses too.

Heard enough? Let’s chat.

Requirements:

  • C# .NET programming experience with sound architectural patterns.
  • Practical exposure with building RESTful API services.
  • Practical exposure with relational databases (SQL Server, in particular) and/or document databases (MongoDB).

Responsibilities:

  • Developing C# backend services, that offer RESTful APIs and combine other services and databases.
  • The company’s backend applications offer RESTful APIs, but at times are combined with other applications via RabbitMQ or Kafka.
  • Certain other applications use a SQL Server database, or MongoDB. We use Redis for caching.
  • You may be required to use .NET Core, subject to the application.

Qualifications

  • University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.

Reference Number for this position is DB53319 which is a full remote permanent position offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • Sql Server
  • MongoDB

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

