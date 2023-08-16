Senior C# Backend Developer – Remote – up to R1 1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

NEW WORK: As a society we often use technology to push the boundaries of human potential, the key behind it all is straightforward, simplicity is power!
A great introduction to some fantastic new work, no?
The business is a heavy weight customer centric wealth & fintech solutions hub based in the sovereign state of UK and responsible for £400 Billion in Assets throughout the world.
They currently have a phenomenal opportunity for hyper skilled Senior C# Backend Developers. In this permanent and full remote role, you will be exposed to greenfield work, developing C# backend services, which provide RESTful APIs and integrate other services and databases. If you’re a highly driven dev, you can expect some awesome incentives and bonuses too.
Heard enough? Let’s chat.
Requirements:
- C# .NET programming experience with sound architectural patterns.
- Practical exposure with building RESTful API services.
- Practical exposure with relational databases (SQL Server, in particular) and/or document databases (MongoDB).
Responsibilities:
- Developing C# backend services, that offer RESTful APIs and combine other services and databases.
- The company’s backend applications offer RESTful APIs, but at times are combined with other applications via RabbitMQ or Kafka.
- Certain other applications use a SQL Server database, or MongoDB. We use Redis for caching.
- You may be required to use .NET Core, subject to the application.
Qualifications
- University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Sql Server
- MongoDB
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree