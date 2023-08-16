Senior C# Backend Developer – Remote – up to R1 1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

The appetite for integration of technology with financial services has officially skyrocketed. Along with this growth so too does the demand for hyper skilled software developers. My client is a heavyweight UK based wealth and fintech hub, the need is for Senior C# Backend Developers.

In this permanent and full remote role, you will be developing C# backend services, which provide RESTful APIs and integrate other services and databases.

If that isn’t exciting enough, my client provides global career opportunities for their best employees at any of their offices in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic and China.

Requirements:

C# .NET programming experience with sound architectural patterns.

Practical exposure with building RESTful API services.

Practical exposure with relational databases (SQL Server, in particular) and/or document databases (MongoDB).

Responsibilities:

Developing C# backend services that offer RESTful APIs and combine other services and databases.

The company’s backend applications offer RESTful APIs, but at times are combined with other applications via RabbitMQ or Kafka.

Certain other applications use a SQL Server database, or MongoDB. We use Redis for caching.

You may be required to use .NET Core, subject to the application.

Qualifications

University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

SQL Server

MongoDB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

