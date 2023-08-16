Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist – rolling contracts – R600/R750 PH – Centurion based Remote – Gauteng Country View

NEW WORK! This is Greenfields’s type work, a good two years ahead of the SA market! They have a brilliant set up, allowing you to work remotely while earning some good rates.

You will get entrenched in the build of an Autonomous Transportation System while working with latest tech and trends working Cloud and Edge computing. You will work global projects + travel to Europe for training (post Covid of course)

By nature, you need to be full of energy + ambition, hands-on + eager to gets involved in some deep problem solving!

You need to be equipped with the following:

8+ years’ experience coding in the Microsoft stack; C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core, .Net 5

You have deep Integration skills – Web API

You are skilled in Public Cloud platforms; Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Azure DevOps: (CI & CD)

MS Azure: Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS), IoT-Hub o Event-Hub, Service Bus, Stream Analytics, Function Applications etc

Extensive experience with Agile /SCRUM

You are a craftsman + have built strong engineering foundations – DDD, OOP, Design Patterns

Reference Number for this position is ND53253 which is a Contract position, Centurion based / Remote set-up offering a cost to company of R600/R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position