SENIOR C# DEVELOPER – Remote – R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A globally recognised automotive company is looking for a C# Developer to join their dynamic team of cloud specialists that has only the best developers working for them.

This is a contract role and requires a Full Stack Developer who has at least 8 years of experience and 2 would need to be in Architecture. You will be in a lead position and working with the latest technologies. You would ideally need to grasp complex problems easily as you would be working on greenfield projects.

Requirements

A minimum of 8 years’ experience in coding

Any relevant IT related qualification

Designs and Architecture

Certified in Cloud

Kubernetes

Docker

CI/CD Pipelines

REST

SQL

