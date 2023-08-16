Senior C# Developer – Remote – up to R1.1mil pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

So, here’s the situation! A global UK-based niche financial technology hub is looking to draw out pick of the litter C# Backend Developers to form part of their team and engage in offshore work throughout the UK, New Zealand and Australia.

This is a permanent and full remote opportunity.

If you’re technically fearless and would jump at the opportunity for international exposure, we’ve been speaking to you!

Requirements:

BSc degree would be advantageous.

8+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack – C#, .NET Core or ASP.Net

Decent exp developing RESTful API’s.

Relational Databases: MongoDB, MS SQL, other applications like RabbitMQ or Kafka

Test-driven development (TDD) experience as well as the ambition to write automated tests together with new code.

Experience with Git and Docker

Responsibilities:

Web development and the designing and execution of new features.

You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap.

You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design.

Write clean, sustainable and scalable code.

Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals.

Ensure that updates to solutions are branched.

