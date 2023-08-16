Senior C# Developer – Remote – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A global leading company specializing in huge financial investments is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their growing dynamic team.
This role requires an individual who has 2 years senior capacity in coding and can hit the ground running. You will have solid coding skills in C# and can collaborate and contribute to the end-user. You would ideally need to grasp complex problems easily and you would be experienced in both front-end development and back-end development.
If this is you, apply now!
Requirements:
- Web integration skills and Web API is a must have
- 7 – 10 Years’ experience in software development
- Any relevant IT related qualification
- Net
- MVC
- Angular (10)
- HTML
- CSS
- JQuery
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Net Core and C#
- js is a huge plus
Reference Number for this position is FM53390 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
