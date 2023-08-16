Senior C# Developer – Remote – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A global leading company specializing in huge financial investments is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their growing dynamic team.

This role requires an individual who has 2 years senior capacity in coding and can hit the ground running. You will have solid coding skills in C# and can collaborate and contribute to the end-user. You would ideally need to grasp complex problems easily and you would be experienced in both front-end development and back-end development.

If this is you, apply now!

Requirements:

Web integration skills and Web API is a must have

7 – 10 Years’ experience in software development

Any relevant IT related qualification

Net

MVC

Angular (10)

HTML

CSS

JQuery

JavaScript

TypeScript

Net Core and C#

js is a huge plus

Reference Number for this position is FM53390 which is a Remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Net

MVC

Angular (10)

HTML

CSS

JQuery

JavaScript

TypeScript

Net Core

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position