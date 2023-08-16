Senior C# Developer @ SAAS Product Shop (full remote) – Remote Remote

NEW WORK: There is so much to love at this one stop shop: super bright geniuses to work with, and Greenfields type work that needs to be created. With key focus on Customer Intelligence, this thriving Software dev shop are winning awards for their greatness! They are looking for a Senior C# Software Developer with some diverse skills – C#, .Net Core, Python, Angular 8, and AWS.

This team values the input of all team members; you will shape the tech stack they use, you will advise on architecture decisions, and you will be required to create code that can handle more data than the run-of-the-mill web application. Innovating at every turn.

To land an interview, we are looking for the following:

8+ years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft Stack – C#

Key skills include ASP .Net, .Net Core, WPF, WCF, Python, LINQ, and Angular 8+

SQL-based database/non-relational DB experience

You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript

Node.js

Raspberry Pi

Understanding of microservices & RESTful APIs is key

Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, etc)

AWS/Azure

