Senior C# Developer/ Team Lead – Remote – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

NEW WORK: An award-winning Dev house specialising in Customer intelligence is seeking the next best thing, we’re talking C# Developer/ Team lead working on extremely exciting tech.
This team values the input of all team members; you will work as part of a team and shape the tech stack they use, you will advise on architecture decisions, and you will be required to create code that can handle more data than the run-of-the-mill web application.
They have some pretty awesome benefits too, for example, they’re staff decide how the social events & team buildings are held, they have flexible working hours (semi remote) and who says no to free fruit and croissants.
Sound good, let’s chat.
Requirements:
- 6+ years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft Stack
- Key skills include C#, PHP MVC, Net Core, SQL with [URL Removed] on the front-end
- SQL-based database/non-relational DB experience
- You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript
- Node.js
- Rasperry Pi
- Understanding of microservices & RESTful APIs is key
- Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, etc.)
Reference Number for this position is DB53342 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- PHP MVC
- SQL
- NET Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree