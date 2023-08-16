Senior C# Developer/ Team Lead – Remote – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

This is not only a rule but a principle that the business lives by. They are an IT hub with their own award-winning software platform and they specialise in, you guessed it, customer intelligence.

The requirement here is for a C# Developer/ Team lead who will be working on extremely exciting tech.

This role is custom made for devs who enjoy flexi hours, social events & have the desire to advise on architectural decisions. You will be required to create code that can handle more data than the run-of-the-mill web application.

Requirements:

6+ years working the Microsoft Stack

C#, .Net Core, MVC, [URL Removed]

SQL, HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript

Node.js

RESTful APIs

Reference Number for this position is DB53342 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

