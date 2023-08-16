Senior C# Developer with Angular and SQL – Braamfontein – up to R1.08m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Exciting new work! An innovative virtual distribution technology hub based in Braamfontein and specialising in cashless services is currently seeking an expert Senior C# Developer with Angular and SQL to form part of a highly skilled team of Developers

Sound like something you’d be keen on? Let’s chat!

Requirements to score an interview with us:

C# 6+

5 years’ working experience in software development

2 years’ Angular experience

3-5 years of solid industry experience with C# and ASP.NET

SQL & relational database programming skills

GIT, Angular JS, Typescript, TDD, SOLID Principles

Grade 12 with higher grade mathematics

Job purpose:

To create value through the creation of software that fits the business’ functional and non-functional requirements.

To prepare the business for the future by creating software that will scale and respond to change well by following sound design principles and software implementation techniques.

Reference Number for this position is DB53849 which is a permanent position and based in Braamfonetin offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

SQL

GIT

Angular JS

Typescript

TDD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

