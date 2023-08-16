Senior C# Developer with Angular – Randburg – R800k to R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you keen on fintech? The opportunity you have been waiting for is here, a globally recognised software solutions consulting hub is on the hunt for a highly proficient Full Stack Developer to form part of their dynamic tech team.

You will drive business applications forward efficiently, utilise a broad spectrum of technologies and development approaches to solve problems effectively.

Interested, let’s chat.

What you will need:

8+ years’ experience in C# development

Key experience in .Net Core and the .Net Framework

You are skilled in Angular 9. (Ready for 10)

Tools you need to know: Azure DevOps, Git, Visual Studio/Code

You are the dev that thrives in pressure, you have a sink or swim mentality

For you a fast-paced atmosphere spawns’ great creativity

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science is preferred or similar

Microsoft Certifications are always nice to have

Reference Number for this position is DB51362 which is a permanent position based in Randburg offering a cost to company salary of R800k to R950k pa CTC negotiable on experience and ability.

