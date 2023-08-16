Senior C# Developer with Angular – Randburg – R800k to R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

An industry leading consultative team that offers globally competitive solutions specifically designed for convenience and efficacy is scaling up, this dynamic and innovative bunch are searching for an enthusiastic Senior Full Stack C# Developer with Angular to be based in Sandton, Randburg.

You will drive business applications forward efficiently, utilise a broad spectrum of technologies and development approaches to solve problems effectively.

Interested, let’s chat.

What you will need:

8+ years’ experience in C# development

Key experience in .Net Core and the .Net Framework

You are skilled in Angular 9. (Ready for 10)

Tools you need to know: Azure DevOps, Git, Visual Studio/Code

You are the dev that thrives in pressure, you have a sink or swim mentality

For you a fast-paced atmosphere spawns’ great creativity

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science is preferred or similar

Microsoft Certifications are always nice to have

Reference Number for this position is DB51362 which is a permanent position based in Randburg offering a cost to company salary of R800k to R950k pa CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

