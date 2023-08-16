SENIOR C# DEVELOPER WITH AZURE – ERP CLOUD FINTECH IN BRYANSTON (REMOTE) @ R1.1 M + P/A at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK IN: A highly successful scale up delivering cloud-based solutions & offering Software as a Service (SaaS) are looking for a Senior C# Developer with Azure to join their team.

They are technically strong and a highly efficient small team of techies, who are building a new team which you will head-up, mentor and grow!

You are going to come on board to handle the delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. You will have a lot of say and sway, while working remotely most of the time.

What you need to know to land an interview:

8+ years’ experience with key skills [URL Removed] Core and C#

You have Solid integration skills: Web API, SOLID principles

Cloud based experience essential – Azure stack

Agile Scrum methodologies and development

ERP systems

Angular / Typescript /JavaScript is a bonus

Qualifications:

BSc Degree or similar IT related courses

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent, semi-remote position offering a salary of [URL Removed] per annum, salary negotiable on experience. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or at [URL Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

