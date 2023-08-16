SENIOR C# DEVELOPER WITH AZURE – ERP CLOUD FINTECH IN BRYANSTON (REMOTE) @ R1.1 M + P/A at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK IN: A highly successful scale up delivering cloud-based solutions & offering Software as a Service (SaaS) are looking for a Senior C# Developer with Azure to join their team.
They are technically strong and a highly efficient small team of techies, who are building a new team which you will head-up, mentor and grow!
You are going to come on board to handle the delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. You will have a lot of say and sway, while working remotely most of the time.
What you need to know to land an interview:
- 8+ years’ experience with key skills [URL Removed] Core and C#
- You have Solid integration skills: Web API, SOLID principles
- Cloud based experience essential – Azure stack
- Agile Scrum methodologies and development
- ERP systems
- Angular / Typescript /JavaScript is a bonus
Qualifications:
- BSc Degree or similar IT related courses
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- .Net Core
- SOLID
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree