Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Johannesburg – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you ready to take on new challenges and become part of a winning team that provides financial services industry solutions?

This role would require you to be a critical thinker as you would need to thoroughly analyze business requirements to produce technical designs and collaborate with system analysts on the different issues and challenges that arise.

You would ideally need to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience with coding in C#

Requirements:

Any IT relates qualification

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in C#

Reference Number for this position is FM53429 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

