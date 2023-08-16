Senior C# full stack developer – Rivonia – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

What do virtual reality, simulation science and artificial intelligence all have in common? My client, that’s what!
They are looking to draw out Senior C# full stack developers to work alongside their superstar team to work the full agile software development life cycle from analysis to automated deployments.
You will also be working on a performance diagnostics solution with industry specific components.
Sound good? Let’s chat.
Requirements:
- Min 6 years’ experience in technical IT environment
- Experience in C# & .NET, ASP .NET, SQL Server, Python
- Experience in ReactJS, Redux, Angular, Vue, TypeScript
- The ideal targets can by nature identify problems or opportunities, gather & interpret information & generate alternatives
Responsibilities:
- C# development and building environments.
- Applying branching strategy and adhering to it.
- Assist team in setup and troubleshooting.
- Suggest latest / improved ways of implementation.
- Single-Page Application development model.
- SDLC and supporting tools.
- Working in Agile environments.
Qualifications
- BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma required
Reference Number for this position is DB53388 which is a permanent position and based in Sandton, Rivonia offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Asp.Net
- SQL Server
- Python
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree