Senior C# full stack developer – Rivonia – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

What do virtual reality, simulation science and artificial intelligence all have in common? My client, that’s what!

They are looking to draw out Senior C# full stack developers to work alongside their superstar team to work the full agile software development life cycle from analysis to automated deployments.

You will also be working on a performance diagnostics solution with industry specific components.

Sound good? Let’s chat.

Requirements:

Min 6 years’ experience in technical IT environment

Experience in C# & .NET, ASP .NET, SQL Server, Python

Experience in ReactJS, Redux, Angular, Vue, TypeScript

The ideal targets can by nature identify problems or opportunities, gather & interpret information & generate alternatives

Responsibilities:

C# development and building environments.

Applying branching strategy and adhering to it.

Assist team in setup and troubleshooting.

Suggest latest / improved ways of implementation.

Single-Page Application development model.

SDLC and supporting tools.

Working in Agile environments.

Qualifications

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma required

Reference Number for this position is DB53388 which is a permanent position and based in Sandton, Rivonia offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Asp.Net

SQL Server

Python

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position