Senior C# Full Stack Software Developer – Remote – R780k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An award-winning client specialising in the field of customer intelligence is expanding and looking for the hyper skilled Full Stack Software Developer with key skills in Angular 7+.

Not to brag but this is a very technically strong bunch of passionate devs working on the latest tech, with a nice hybrid work set up you have the balance of freedom and structure.

You can expect to do more than just full cycle development but also making architectural decisions creating clean code.

Are you looking to be a part of a highly collaborative team, let’s chat?

This is what you need to land an interview:

6 years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft stack

Key skills include C#, Net Core, SQL with Angular/Vue.js on the front-end

You are skilled in web tools such as: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, RubyOnRails

Understanding of Microservices & RESTful APIs is key

You are a fun spirited individual

