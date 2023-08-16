Senior C# Full Stack Software Developer – Semi Remote / JHB North – R780k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

NEW WORK: C# Full Stack Developer, you have landed on the right page; Here is a phenomenal opportunity to work alongside a technically strong bunch of passionate devs.

This highly collaborative 21st century IT hub boasts with their own award-winning software platform. They specialise in the field of customer intelligence and provide Enterprise software solutions to the numerous markets & industries.

You can expect to do more than just full cycle development but also making architectural decisions creating clean code.

Enjoy keeping up with tech trends and working on the latest that tech has to offer, let’s chat.

This is what you need to land an interview:

6 years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft stack

Key skills include C#, Net Core, SQL with Angular/Vue.js on the front-end

You are skilled in web tools such as: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, RubyOnRails

Understanding of Microservices & RESTful APIs is key

You are a fun spirited individual

Desired Skills:

C#

Net Core

SQL

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Node.js

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

