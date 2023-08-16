Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer – Western Cape (full remote set-up) – Remote Remote

NEW WORK IN within a progressive coding environment and Asset management hub in the heart of Cape Town. This team ticks all the boxes: a technically strong team that is hugely invested in their tech stack, adopting a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes, and working with RESTful API’s, React-Redux stack, JavaScript, and .Net Core.

They are no doubt, very smart and passionate and are looking for like-minded Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer who understand deep software engineering practices for the full SDLC!

The role in remote initially due to Covid19 But they will go back to the office ad hoc once restrictions lift. Some perks include progressive leave, free coffee + lunch, and an On-site gym! There is so much to love here!

WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THEIR ATTENTION?

8+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack

Solid experience in .Net Core, SQL, PostgreSQL

On the front end you have worked with the JavaScript stack including React

You are equipped to build enterprise-wide systems

Cloud – AWS

Design patterns and Event Driven Architecture are a big plus.

Other nice to haves include: Microservices; Docker and Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, By nature, you are a good communicator and play nicely in a team!

Qualifications:

Bcom degree /BSc Required with good grades

