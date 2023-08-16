Senior C# Integration Developer – Remote – R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Here’s your chance to join a globally recognised fintech digital transformation software hub based in Centurion.

The current need here is for a highly proficient Intermediate/ Senior C# Integrations developer that will have the pleasure of working amongst some of the strongest technical teams around, using cutting edge tech and building banking solutions & software integrations across various platforms for top clients.

Requirements

6+ years’ experience in system integration + application development

Experience in C#, .Net, SOAP/RESTful API, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), SQL

Expertise in OOP, Design Patterns

Hands on experience using DevOps tools – Git, CI CD, Jenkins, Bitbucket

Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ BSc Degree

Reference Number for this position is DB53765 which is a permanent and remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R950k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

