Senior C# Integration Developer – Remote – R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Here’s your chance to join a globally recognised fintech digital transformation software hub based in Centurion.
The current need here is for a highly proficient Intermediate/ Senior C# Integrations developer that will have the pleasure of working amongst some of the strongest technical teams around, using cutting edge tech and building banking solutions & software integrations across various platforms for top clients.
Keen to know more & explore, let's chat?
Requirements
- 6+ years’ experience in system integration + application development
- Experience in C#, .Net, SOAP/RESTful API, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), SQL
- Expertise in OOP, Design Patterns
- Hands on experience using DevOps tools – Git, CI CD, Jenkins, Bitbucket
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ BSc Degree
Desired Skills:
- C#
- DevOps
- Git
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma