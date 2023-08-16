Senior C# .NET developer – Sandton – R900k p/a at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

An industry leading Insurance shop in partnership with some of SA’s largest financial services groups is expanding.

Senior C# .Net Developers, this is what you have been waiting for; this phenomenal role entails hardcore design, develop and deploying of software components and stand-alone software applications but also to be a technical lead.

Would you like to be part of a technically elite team of specialists transforming the insurance industry as we know it? Let’s chat.

Requirements:

5-8 years software developing experience

.Net 4+

Net

Web API

JavaScript

jQuery & CSS

MS SQL

TypeScript & Angular advantageous

Responsibilities:

Design, development and deployment of software components and stand-alone software applications.

Technical lead of junior developer and developer activities.

Technical specification

Unit testing

Code reviews

Software release and component configuration

Qualifications:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent

Reference Number for this position is DB53622 which is a permanent position and Sandton based offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

