Senior C# .Net developer – Sandton – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

A major insurance industry hub backed by the largest financial services groups in South Africa is extending a special invite out to pick of the litter Senior C# .Net Developers.

As part of this technically elite team, you can expect to not only design, develop and deploy software components and stand-alone software applications but also be a technical lead.

Do you value collaboration and innovation? Let’s chat.

Requirements:

5-8 years software developing experience

.Net 4+

Net

Web API

JavaScript

jQuery & CSS

MS SQL

TypeScript & Angular advantageous

Responsibilities:

Design, development and deployment of software components and stand-alone software applications.

Technical lead of junior developer and developer activities.

Technical specification

Unit testing

Code reviews

Software release and component configuration

Qualifications:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent

Reference Number for this position is DB53622 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

MS SQL

CSS

Jquery

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position