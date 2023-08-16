Senior C# .Net developer – Sandton – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

Requirements:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent

5-8 years software developing experience

.Net 4+

Net

Web API

LINQ

JavaScript

jQuery & CSS

MS SQL

TypeScript, Angular, Bootstrap advantageous

Responsibilities:

Design, development and deployment of software components and stand-alone software applications.

Technical lead of junior developer and developer activities.

Technical specification

Unit testing

Code reviews

Software release and component configuration

