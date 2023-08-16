Senior C# .Net Full Stack Developer – PTA or Melrose arch (Semi remote) – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

A global state-of-the-art dev shop specialising in gaming and sports betting is scaling up their awesome team of superstar developers and as part of their mission they require a highly proficient C# .Net full stack developer.
This is a permanent and semi remote role and is custom made for devs who enjoy real time coding and a collaborative agile team environment.
Looking for a high energy environment, let’s have a chat.
Requirements:
- C# Full Stack Developer
- .Net Core
- MS SQL
- Angular 4+
- React
- js
- Azure DevOps
- Agile
Responsibilities:
- Web development and the designing and execution of new features.
- Improving the reliability of their systems.
- Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals.
- Write clean, sustainable and scalable code.
- Enhance and update code.
- Developing prototypes.
- Ensure that updates to solutions are branched.
Qualifications:
- BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree