Senior C# Software Engineer at NEC XON Systems

Our company is seeking a Senior C# Software Developer / Engineer in order to assist with building applications, integrating with third party software and reporting services. In addition to normal development activities the candidate will be responsible for managing a development team of their own.

The candidate is required to meet the following criteria:

– Valid drivers license and personal transport is imperative

– Matric Certificate and either a Bsc. Computer Science or equivalent

– Industry experience of 5 years minimum (excluding Academia)

– Prior management experience in the IT sector

The candidate must have experience with the following technologies, practices and/or principles:

– C# – ASP .Net Core – MVC – Entity Framework Core – FluentApi – SOLID Architecture – Meta principles – Dependency Injection – Design, implementation, registration and consumption of services – Automapper – Unit of Work – Unit Testing – Integration (consumption) with API’s

SQL – Html5 – Bootstrap 4 – Sass – Flexbox – Razor – MVVM – SQL reporting – Git and Github – CSS – Jquery / Javascript (preferably Jquery) – Ajax – Sprints

Desired Skills:

Github

Developer

