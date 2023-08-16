Senior C# Software Engineer Remote (Offices in Sandton) R1.05m CTC per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Remote Remote

Digital solutions are the backbone of cutting-edge technology; this well-known fact is my introduction to some phenomenal new work with my client.

They are a seamless user experiences and innovative technology hub based in Ireland seeking two specialized Software Engineers who love to code.

They are a great bunch of knowledgeable devs who understand work/ life balance and promote it, hence the full remote working dynamic.

They are currently spreading cross Africa and the UK.

Keen to explore this exciting role?

This is what you need to land an interview:

7+ years Microsoft Full Stack dev experience

C#, .Net Core

Angular 9+

Web APIs

Xamarin

MSSQL

Azure DevOps

This team don’t care much for the degrees/accolades, but rather passion, vision & purpose.

Reference Number for this position is DB50436 which is a permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company of [URL Removed] CTC per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular9

MSSQL

AZURE

SOLID

EF

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position