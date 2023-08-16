Senior Cloud Engineer / Architect – Semi Remote – up to 950 per hour at E-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

An amazing Cloud Engineer opportunity to work for a German multinational corporate company that manufacturers luxury vehicles and motorcycles.

You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and

delivery requirements.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Cloud Architectures and technologies of known hyperscalers (AWS, Azure)

Streaming Services and technologies like KAFKA

Pub/Sub principles and technologies

DB2, IMS,

Java, COBOL, PL1, J2EE

Lambda

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Maven multi module project setup and development

Git with Bitbucket

Terraform

CloudFormation

Nice to have in addition to the above:

German speaking

Working on Agile Environment

Test Driven Development

Unit and integration testing

Terraform / Glue / S3 / CloudFormation

Linux/Shell scripting

Working experience with the IBM IIB (Highly

Angular

Payara/Quarkus

