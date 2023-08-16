Senior Cloud Engineer / Architect – Semi Remote – up to 950 per hour at E-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

An amazing Cloud Engineer opportunity to work for a German multinational corporate company that manufacturers luxury vehicles and motorcycles.
You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and
delivery requirements.
This is a great opportunity to work with a team that excels in development and maintenance. APPLY TODAY!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Cloud Architectures and technologies of known hyperscalers (AWS, Azure)
- Streaming Services and technologies like KAFKA
- Pub/Sub principles and technologies
- DB2, IMS,
- Java, COBOL, PL1, J2EE
- Lambda
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- Git with Bitbucket
- Terraform
- CloudFormation
Nice to have in addition to the above:
- German speaking
- Working on Agile Environment
- Test Driven Development
- Unit and integration testing
- Terraform / Glue / S3 / CloudFormation
- Linux/Shell scripting
- Working experience with the IBM IIB (Highly
- Angular
- Payara/Quarkus
Reference Number for this position is GZ53513 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R750 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
