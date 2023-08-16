Senior DevOps Engineer / Kubernetes Expert – Semi Remote – R760 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A great semi – remote opportunity to work with a renowned German manufacturing business where you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends

Requirements:

Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. RabbitMQ

Experience with: Visual Studio IDE, Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment, REST, GIT and Experience in AGILE or SCRUM

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website

Troubleshooting

Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus):

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)

Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (ARM templates, Terraform)

Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible)

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub

Experience with Databases SQL and NoSQL

