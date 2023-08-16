Senior DevOps Engineer / Kubernetes Expert – Semi Remote – R760 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A great semi – remote opportunity to work with a renowned German manufacturing business where you will take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and work with latest technologies and trends
Requirements:
- Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- At least 4 years’ worth of hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. RabbitMQ
- Experience with: Visual Studio IDE, Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment, REST, GIT and Experience in AGILE or SCRUM
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website
- Troubleshooting
- Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus):
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
- Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
- Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (ARM templates, Terraform)
- Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible)
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
- Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub
- Experience with Databases SQL and NoSQL
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Java
- CI&CD
- Agile
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree